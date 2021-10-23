Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON Devotees Hold Protests Across 700 Temples In 150 Countries

Protests are currently underway in more than 700 ISKCON temples across at least 150 countries today, against the brutal attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. ISCKON members in cities like Melbourne, Washington DC., London, New York are staging peaceful protests to stand with the victims of vandalism. ISKCON had earlier decided to go on a global protest against such atrocities on October 23, Saturday.

ISKCON in charge and spokesperson Radharamn Das had said earlier that the protests will be carried out in a peaceful manner across 150 countries. Protests are also underway in various cities across India like Bengaluru, Guwahati and Kolkata. ISKCON said that the message of the protests is that minorities of any religion and of any country should be protected. Prayers are being sung as part of the protest. Meanwhile, the protest will be carried out across ISKCON's 700 temples across the globe at the same time.

ISKCON community, Hindu temples attacked in Bangladesh

As per the reports, a mob of at least 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple during the Durga Puja celebrations. Two members of the temple died after sustaining critical injuries during the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack who were later admitted to the hospital. The Bangladesh Police had to impose section 144 to ensure that order was restored and more officers are deployed at the temple site.

Furthermore, attacks were carried out on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13 and two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more people. The Dhaka Tribune revealed the true extent of the gruesome attacks on the Hindus. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, alleged that these attacks were carefully planned to destroy the religious harmony in the country.

Image: Republic World