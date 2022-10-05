Deadly Bomb Blast Rocks Mosque In Afghanistan's Kabul; 3 Dead, 25 Others Injured

A bomb blast rocked the Kabul mosque on Wednesday, Oct 5 in the vicinity of a heavily fortified interior ministry compound, the Taliban’s Interior Ministry's spokesperson said in a statement, according to Tolo news. “Interior Ministry's spokesman confirms a blast happened at a mosque near the ministry in Kabul,” Abdul Nafi Takor said. Further, he added that the ministry's visitors and some employees were offering prayers at the mosque at the time of the explosion. As many as three people died, and nearly 25 others sustained critical injuries. Taliban's interior ministry spokesperson revealed that an investigation is underway.

A blast occurred at a mosque near the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said Abdul Nafai Takor, a spokesman for the MoI, adding that an investigation is underway.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/eZicCFSQ0S — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 5, 2022

Another blast after suicide bombing at Kaaj educational centre in Kabul

The blast comes just a couple of days since a suicide bomber detonated an explosive on the Kaaj educational centre in Kabul. Demonstrations were held by the Afghani female students in the centre of Balkh demanding that the Taliban must bring the perpetrators to justice. The death toll from the suicide bombing at the Kaaj Educational Center soared to 43. The bombing occurred near the Hazara neighbourhood, according to United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

“Human toll from Friday’s college bombing in #Hazara neighbourhood of Afghan capital continues to rise. 43 killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women are the main victims. Casualty figures are likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul,” UNAMA had tweeted, as the demonstrators protested against the deteriorating security situation in the country since the Taliban's siege earlier last year in August.

At the time, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour had appeared at a news conference, condemning the international media reports that 100 students were killed in the suicide bombing. He clarified that the UAMA has been trying to establish an accurate record of the college attack in the Hazara neighbourhood. Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community has been protesting against the terror acts in Kabul dressed in black. They chanted slogans against the Taliban, alleging the genocide of minorities and demanded their rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. A bomb blast had also days earlier occurred near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that triggered global condemnation.