In Pics: IAF, SLAF Planes Soar High At Celebratory Air Show In Colombo

As a part of 70 anniversary of the establishment of Sri Lankan air force, an Air Show was organized on a grand scale in the skies of Colombo.

SLAF TOGETHER WITH THE IAF
1/5
IAF_MCC/Twitter

In keeping with the long years of close interaction and camaraderie between India and Sri Lanka and also between the Sri Lanka Air Force and the Indian Air Force, the event saw IAF aircraft soaring.

SLAF TOGETHER WITH THE IAF
2/5
IAF_MCC/Twitter

The IAF contingent which participated was made up of aerobatics displays by Sarang Helicopter Air Display Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatics Demonstration Team and Tejas Multirole Light Fighter.

SLAF TOGETHER WITH THE IAF
3/5
IAF_MCC/Twitter

The Sarang Helicopter Air Display Team operates modified HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters while the Surya Kiran Team operates BAE Hawk Aircraft.

SLAF TOGETHER WITH THE IAF
4/5
airforce.lk

The event saw participation from 14 Aircrafts from the Indian Air Force . Further, 24 aircraft from the Sri Lanka Air Force also joined them flying high over Galle Face Greens.

SLAF TOGETHER WITH THE IAF
5/5
IAF_MCC/Twitter

 “The IAF contingent includes the Suryakiran, Sarang & Tejas LCA ac & bears testimony to a robust defence cooperation between the two sides,” shared the IAF on Twitter.

