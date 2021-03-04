In Pics: IAF, SLAF Planes Soar High At Celebratory Air Show In Colombo

Quick links:
In keeping with the long years of close interaction and camaraderie between India and Sri Lanka and also between the Sri Lanka Air Force and the Indian Air Force, the event saw IAF aircraft soaring.
The IAF contingent which participated was made up of aerobatics displays by Sarang Helicopter Air Display Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatics Demonstration Team and Tejas Multirole Light Fighter.
The Sarang Helicopter Air Display Team operates modified HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters while the Surya Kiran Team operates BAE Hawk Aircraft.
The event saw participation from 14 Aircrafts from the Indian Air Force . Further, 24 aircraft from the Sri Lanka Air Force also joined them flying high over Galle Face Greens.