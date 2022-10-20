A large dome of Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque collapsed in Indonesia on Wednesday, 19 October, after a fire broke out. The dome collapsed during the renovation work at Islamic Center. Mosque, ANI cited Gulf Today reported. No one was injured in the incident. The visuals have emerged on social media which showed the moment when the mosque's dome collapsed. The video footage showed flames and smoke rising from the mosque's dome.

Firefighters were informed about the fire in the Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque shortly after 3 pm (local time). 10 fire engines were deployed at the site to contain the fire, ANI cited Indonesia Media. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police have started an investigation to find the cause of the fire at the Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque. Police has interrogated the contractors who were working at the site. The Islamic Center complex includes commercial, research and educational facilities in addition to the Mosque. Notably, the mosque's dome last caught fire in October 2002 and it took five hours to contain the blaze.

Image: Social Media