On Anniversary Of China's Tiananmen Square Massacre, Protests & Vigils In Bangladesh

As China has continued to quash any discussion on its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, people in Dhaka held protests inside and outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque on June 4. The protestors were seen wearing blue masks, representing Uighur repression and human rights violation by China.

Nearly 32 years ago, on this day, Chinese troops armed with assault rifles and tanks fired at the demonstrators and those trying to black the military's advance into Tiananmen Square, the 'unknown protester' captured in the iconic photograph where a man is blocking a line of tanks from advancing becoming a symbol of a citizen's defiance against totalitarian aggression. The topic, however, remains a matter largely scrubbed from China's own version of its history.

4 June Tiananmen Square Massacre: Protests in Dhaka

Calling out China over the Tiananmen Square incident and the continuance of what it symbolised, protests were also held near the National Museum in Dhaka. During the protests, demonstrators were also seen wearing "Boycott Olympics 2022" - the winter games which are scheduled to take place in Beijing. A street play was also performed by the protestors at Shahbagh junction near Dhaka University and a candlelight vigil also followed to mark the June 4 massacre at Tiananmen Square.

Tiananmen Square Massacre

The Tiananmen Square protests, known as the June Fourth Incident in China, were student-led demonstrations held in Tiananmen Square, Beijing in 1989. In what is known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre, troops armed with assault rifles and accompanied by tanks fired at the demonstrators and those trying to block the military's advance into Tiananmen Square. The protests started on April 15 and were forcibly suppressed on June 4 when the government declared martial law and sent the People's Liberation Army to occupy parts of central Beijing. Estimates of the death toll vary from several hundred to several thousand, with thousands more wounded.

