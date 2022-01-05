Taliban Admit Tensions With Pakistan On Border Issue After Massive Clash Along Durand Line

The Taliban on Tuesday acknowledged tensions with Pakistan and said that the “issues” with Islamabad would be addressed through diplomatic channels. Days after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister admitted that there are “complications” regarding the Pak-Afghan border fencing along Durand Line, the Taliban government’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson also acknowledged that in recent months, there have been few incidents that have taken place along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

But, taking to Twitter, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson of the Afghan Foreign Ministry added, "IEA believing in addressing problems through understanding, talks and good neighbourliness will address this issue through diplomatic channels.”

Recently a few of incidents have taken place along Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan that have given rise to the need for authorities of the two sides to address the problem. pic.twitter.com/L0t5Jt1tgf — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) January 4, 2022

It is imperative to note that Pakistan and Afghanistan have always been at odds over the almost 2,600-kilometre Durand Line, which has been a source of tension and turmoil between them, particularly since Islamabad began erecting fences along the line, according to Khaama Press. Despite Pakistan’s claims that it has fenced most of the border territories, the matter has remained problematic. Notably, the issue remained the same during the previous government led by Ashraf Ghani.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi acknowledged that there are "some complications" regarding the Pak-Afghan border fencing and the matter was being taken up with the Taliban. Qureshi stated that “certain miscreants” have blown the incident out of proportion. His comments follow the circulation of a video in which the Taliban fighters were seen uprooting a portion of the Pak-Afghan fence along their side of the border.

Pak has ‘no authority’ to fence Durand Line

Meanwhile, the Taliban have stated that Pakistan has no authority to fence the Durand Line since it causes division among the people of one nation. The militant group further said that they will continue to prevent Pakistan from doing that, as per the Kabul News. It should be noted here that the latest move by the Taliban comes just two days after its local affiliates stopped Pakistani military personnel from building their outpost in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province.

According to ANI, the Pakistani military had gone up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan's Chahar Burjak district and wanted to build check posts. However, the Taliban stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in the Nimroz region.

(Image: AP)