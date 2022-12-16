Tibetan Prez-in-exile Avers Dalai Lama's Stance On Tawang Clash; 'We Stand With India'

Days after China's Tawang provocation, democratically-elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering shared His Holiness Dalai Lama's stance on the matter. The Tibetan President-in-exile asserted that CTA is standing with the Indian government.

On December 9, Indian Army jawans and People's Liberation Army troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh and the face-off led to "minor injuries" to a few personnel from both sides. The face-off took place amid the over 30-month-long border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said that His Holiness Dalai Lama does not appreciate any kind of violence and is a proponent of peace. However, he stands with the Government of India on the matter.

"His Holiness Dalai Lama is a proponent of peace and non-violence. Any kind of violence not appreciated by his Holiness. From the perspective of His Holiness having devolved all his political and administrative responsibility to the elected leadership, His Holiness makes it a point to not comment on political issues. But it does not mean in any way that His Holiness is supporting violence...We stand with the Government of India and the people of the country," Tsering said.

He added, "It would be very very difficult for China to win the confidence of the people and leadership of India."

'India has been a peaceful country'

Moreover, he stated that India traditionally has been a peaceful country and has never provoked other countries. India's position has always been defensive, Sikyong said.

"India's position in the last few years has been strengthened because since 2010 India has refused to reiterate statements like Tibet being part of PRC (People's Republic of China) or China's One China Policy...Unless there is total disengagement from all sectors where the Chinese have intruded the Indian government is very firm on its position that there will be no normalisation of relations. Therefore, it is very important for India to stand their ground, position, and be strong in their response to Chinese aggression," Tsering added.