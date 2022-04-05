Bucha Civilian Slayings: NATO Chief Hits Out At Russia Over 'war Crimes' In Ukraine

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday addressed the media over the civilian slayings in Bucha. During his address, Stoltenberg asserted that targeting civilians is a war crime and all those responsible must be brought to justice.

"Targeting and murdering civilians is a war crime. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice. NATO allies are supporting investigations including the US and International Criminal Court," Stoltenberg said.

He further noted that Ukrainian armed forces are putting up fierce resistance and regaining territories from Russian invaders. "We now see a significant movement of troops away from Kyiv to regroup, rearm and resupply. They have shifted focus to the east. In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in the eastern and southern Ukraine to try to take the entire Donbas and create leverage to occupy Crimea," the NATO chief added.

He also stated that the ongoing war is in a crucial phase and assured more help from NATO. "Allies are determined to provide further support to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, air defence systems and other equipment. Allies have also increased humanitarian assistance and financial aid."

He said that more will be done for NATO partners, including Georgia and Bosnia, who are vulnerable to Russia by stepping up political and practical support to prevent future aggression.

Zelenskyy to brief UNSC body on alleged massacres

It is pertinent to note that Ukraine President Volodymyr will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday in the wake of the civilian massacres in Bucha city following the Russian troops' departure. Western countries expelled many diplomats of Moscow and pushed for further sanctions amid alleged war crimes.

Ukrainian authorities revealed that bodies of at least 410 civilians have been discovered in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian troops. Officials also alleged that a "torture chamber" was also discovered in Bucha.