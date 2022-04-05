The German Foreign Minister has said that his country's army warehouses have hardly any weapons left to supply to the war-torn country of Ukraine; therefore, supplying arms and ammunition in the near future could be problematic. This comes a day after the country expelled 40 Russian envoys over the brutal civilian killings in Bucha, Ukraine, where dozens of bodies were found lined across the streets in the aftermath of the Russian occupation.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lambasted Germany and France for indirectly abetting the death of Ukrainians through their policy over the last 14 years. In a video address released late on Sunday, Zelenskyy slammed former leaders of Germany and France - Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, inviting them to visit Bucha and witness the slain and tortured Ukrainians lying on the streets.

“I invite Ms. Merkel and Mr. Sarkozy to visit Bucha, to see what the policy of 14 years of concessions to Russia has led to,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the Kyiv suburb where the devastating images emerged from. “See with your own eyes the tortured and slain Ukrainians.”

On Sunday, Germany had called for an investigation of the crimes committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that they must shine a light on these crimes committed by the Russian army. He further stated that the criminals must be held accountable and that foreign organisations should be given access to the region to record these atrocities.

Zelenskyy to brief UNSC body on alleged massacres

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelenskyy will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday over the civilian massacres in Bucha city following the Russian troops' departure. Western countries expelled many diplomats of Moscow and pushed for further sanctions amid alleged war crimes. Ukrainian authorities revealed that bodies of at least 410 civilians have been discovered in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured by Russian troops. Officials also alleged that a "torture chamber" was discovered in Bucha.

