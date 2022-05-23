IN PICS: A Prisoner Of War's Legacy From Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant Amid Ukraine War

Quick links:
For nearly three months, Azovstal’s garrison clung on, refusing to be winkled out from the tunnels and bunkers under the ruins of the labyrinthine mill.
Because of Ukraine's tenacious defence, Russian troops who had captured the rest of Mariupol were unable to declare victory.
Photographer-soldier Dmytro Kozatsky was among the Azov battalion, on the Ukrainian side. He is now a prisoner of war. His photos are his legacy.
Kozatsky posted a selection of images on Twitter before joining the stream of troops laying down their arms this week.
Ukraine's forces marched out of the Azovstal mill in their hundreds, carrying the wounded soldiers.
Ukraine's soldiers were following orders from the Ukrainian high command to save their comrades' lives.
Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
A Ukrainian woman soldier inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant rests in a shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine.
An unknown number of others remain inside, seemingly not yet ready to give up the mill, for which their brothers and sisters gave up their lives.
Once they are also in Russian hands, the fall of Mariupol will be complete. Russia will be in full control of a bombarded city that now hardly stands.
Kozatsky’s photos tell stories that can’t be razed so easily, immortalising the defenders in lulls between fighting.
Somewhere inside the grimly defended Mariupol steel plant, where he and his comrades were making their last stand, one Ukrainian soldier was tackling a crossword puzzle.
Fighters calmly continue life, even here, as it must go on, but it seemed to whisper, gaining power from its mundaneness.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates