Invading Russian Occupants Hit NATO-member Romania's Ship In Black Sea: Ukraine Army

According to the Ukrainian commander in Chief, Russian occupants targeted a Romanian-flagged bunkering ship in the Black Sea. This incident took place around 12 miles from the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa. The military official said that there has been no connection with the vessel. Romania has been a member of NATO since 2004.

Much of the shipping industry's activity has been shut in the Black Sea since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The Sea of Azov has been closed for commercial shipping, and most of the large shipping firms have stopped calling at Ukrainian ports.

On Thursday, a Turkish cargo ship, which was en-route Romania from Odessa, was bombarded in the Black Sea. The ship named "Jupiter" was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Earlier, the Ukrainian military had also hit two Russian cargo transporters in the Azov Sea.

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of the Ukrainian capital

The Putin administration pushed its invasion to the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday following airstrikes on cities and Ukraine's military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Explosions were reported before dawn in the capital and gunfire was reported in the city centre.

The invasion, which the United States had warned for weeks, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Earlier in the day, air raids sirens were sounded in Kyiv, forcing people to shift to bunkers and makeshift basement shelters.

Russia launched an offensive on early Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled troops in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.