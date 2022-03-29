Republic Accesses Aftermath Visuals Of Donetsk Shelling; Russia Slams Ukraine For Damages

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters day 34, Republic Media Network has accessed devastating visuals of the aftermath of the shelling in Donetsk. This comes a day after Russia warned of the consequences of the artillery shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in the central part of the conflict-hit area.

The pro-Russian forces have claimed that more than 450 civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces ever since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Russia offers to hold a direct Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

Meanwhile, as the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv concluded in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Russian delegation said that Russia has offered to hold talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy simultaneously with initialising peace treaties by Foreign Ministers of both countries. Russia has also received a "clearly articulated position" from Ukraine at Istanbul talks, the Russian delegation informed, adding that the Russian Defence Ministry has decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Major takeaways from March 29 peace talks:

Russian Ministry of Defence has decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Russia has offered to hold a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting simultaneously with initialising peace treaties. Finalisation could take place in a one-on-one format.

6th round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks conclude

The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine concluded on Tuesday. According to reports, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, is expected to make a statement. Earlier, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the talks with Russia in Istanbul focussed on security guarantees for Ukraine and hopes of a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. Zelenskyy, who spoke to the Danish Parliament through a translator, said that Tuesday’s strike also left 22 people injured.

Image: Republic World