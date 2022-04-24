Republic TV Reports From Zelenskyy's Underground Press Briefing At Kyiv Subway Amid War

Negligible differences were visible between western and eastern parts of the war-ravaged Ukraine on Saturday as embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a press briefing in the capital city of Kyiv. While reports suggest that eastern Ukraine is ranking high on Russia's offensive agenda currently, a besieged Kyiv has been reeking of military tension and atrocities of war. The same was implied when the Ukrainian President organised, rather was compelled, to conduct a press briefing at the basement of Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station.

During the late hours of Saturday, a well-laid out and quiet platform of a metro station, meant for civilians, hosted around fifty domestic and international media reporters. Republic TV's Shawan Sen and Mridul Sharma posed a question before a calm but incensed President of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President holds press conference in Kyiv subway

Responding to India's Republic TV team present at Kyiv metro for their query, Zelensky explained why the Ukrainian administration wouldn't seek NATO anymore and admitted to Ukraine being let down by countries in the West. Zelenskyy further contended that the ongoing war is a war on democracy and did not mention the end of the invasion. Instead, he emanated the ignited zeal of Ukrainian resistance.

Zelenskyy claimed the world's approach toward Ukraine has changed, predominantly because the 'war in Ukraine is not just war in Ukraine, but because of blocking of the food supply is not even a war on Europe but a war on other continents.'

"I’m sure that Prime Minister Modi, whom I have met and we had several conversations, and I really feel that people and leaders, and I think of him as a real leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I think that they notice that we have to fight for every step of that democracy," the Ukrainian President said while referring to Indian leadership

The world assumed Ukraine would be occupied in three days: Zelenskyy

During the two-hour-long media interaction, the emotional moment approached when Zelenskyy called the Russians 'stinking b******s over the missile attack on Odesa that killed eight people, including a 3-month-old baby. However, the Ukrainian President, though embattled with Russia's self-imposed hegemony, exuded hope that Ukrainian fighters would win this war and his administration would retrieve all cities and besieged zones.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy stated that the world leaders of Western countries did not want to speculate about imposing punitive embargoes on Russia. He reasoned that they assumed Ukraine would lose the battle or surrender within three days since the war broke on February 24.

He also said, "I don't want to but I have to meet the Russian President if we plan to resolve the issue through diplomacy."