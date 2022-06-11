Russia Conducts Maritime Drills In Baltic Sea Amid NATO's Military Exercises

Russia on Friday conducted maritime exercises involving about 60 warships in the Baltic Sea amid heightened tensions over its ongoing 'military operation' in Ukraine. This comes as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is performing military drills in the same area. In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry noted that the massive drills feature nearly 60 surface warships, boats, and support vessels, along with 45 planes and helicopters, and 10,000 soldiers.

According to a Xinhua report, the sailors would be practicing searching mock enemy ships and implementing anti-air, anti-ship, and anti-submarine defence tactics. The ground forces have been moved to selected sites in Russia's Kaliningrad region, where they would engage in the mock enemy with real fire. These drills will be held till June 19.

Russian Baltic drills have been witnessed while NATO launched a naval drill in the Baltic Sea, with over 7,000 sailors, airmen, and marines from 16 countries taking part. From June 5 to 17, NATO allies along with Finland and Sweden, are taking part in the Baltic Operations exercises.

Finland and Sweden would take part in the US-led naval exercise

In addition to this, Finland and Sweden, two countries vying to join NATO, would take part in the US-led naval exercise. As per media reports, the yearly BALTOPS naval exercise, which began in the year 1972, is not performed in response to any specific danger. Meanwhile, NATO claims that by incorporating both Sweden and Finland, it is seizing the chance to increase its combined force resilience and might in an "unpredictable world."

In Sweden, where the BALTOPS 22 exercise is being held, a top US military official stated that it was crucial for NATO to convey support for the administrations in Helsinki and Stockholm. According to the Associated Press report, US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated, "It is important for us and the other NATO countries to show solidarity with both Finland and Sweden in this exercise."

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed Sweden and Finland's membership bids despite Russian threats to the region. Turkey, which has earlier threatened to impede Sweden and Finland's preparations, has now put a stop to the US-backed military alliance's first procedures. President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has requested NATO allies to acknowledge and support Ankara's security concerns.

Following that, recently, according to Sweden's foreign minister, the government plans to address Turkey's concerns about Stockholm's NATO membership ambitions in a positive manner. As part of the alliance's unity, Ann Linde, who provided parliamentarians with a report on Swedish foreign policy, indicated that her nation will help Turkish security.

(Image: AP)