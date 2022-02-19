The frontlines at the Ukraine-Russia border near Donetsk have been kinetic for the past two days as shelling intensified between the Moscow-backed rebels. While on one side, diplomatic engagement between the West and Russia has also ramped up, Ukrainian officials have charged the rebels of violating the ceasefire lines along with the anti-Ukraine Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), provoking retaliation by government forces. Republic TV reached the spot, which was just 600m from the Ukraine military position, to assess the impact caused by the escalated shelling.

Early morning retaliatory shelling by Ukrainian forces on Friday hit an electric sub-station in the anti-government DPR territory, leaving villages without power supplies. Assessing the on-ground situation, Journalist Patrick Lancaster, who was reporting from Horlivka informed Republic Media that both LPR and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have accused the Ukrainian administration of attacking all across the frontline. The mortar shelling has damaged an electric power sub-station in Horlivka, according to Lancaster.

"They continue doing this on a daily basis. So there's no question that this substation was targeted by Ukrainian Territory. There's so much back and forth going on in the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine in the West. But the civilians here are paying the price," Lancaster informed.

Ukraine-Russia crisis

For the unversed, Russia and Ukraine have been mired in conflict since 2014, when Moscow invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. However, since late March 2021, Russia increased its troop amassment along the conflict-ridden Donbas region in its eastern borders, spurring fears of an attack. The situation gradually deteriorated with Russia increasing troop amassment to nearly a lakh. However, Kremlin has repeatedly denied claims of imminent attack and argues that increased military support of NATO to Kyiv indicates a growing threat to Russian security in its western flank.

However, earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he has ordered "partial" withdrawal of forces from "its territory" near the Ukrainian border. He was speaking at a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he claimed an undisclosed number of soldiers were called back in a bid to quell the standoff.

No signs of promised Russian withdrawal: US President

Addressing a regular press briefing on Thursday, US President Joe Biden touted that Russia has failed to showcase signs of promised withdrawal in the face of rising tensions along the border after the Ukrainian army and Russia-backed separatist forces increased mortar and artillery exchanges along the frontlines. “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

As the tension remains highest since the Cold War, according to US intelligence information, cited by Biden, Russia has amassed over 1,50,000 troops along the eastern borders of Europe at Donbas. Though Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the troop deployment poses no harm to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, the West has remained alert noting the increasing weapon and soldier concentration along the border. "We see this are certainly more of an escalator and not a de-escalator action," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Meanwhile, in a last-ditch effort to fend off Russian aggression, Biden will speak with Trans-Atlantic leaders on Friday.

