Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Russian Shelling In Kharkiv Killed 8; 200 People Evacuated

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, the Special Emergency Services of Ukraine, said in its update on Monday that between 6 and 7 March, at least eight people died in Kharkiv while 200 others were rescued and evacuated as Russian shelling destroyed several buildings and triggered multiple fires.

Ukraine's Emergency services said, "In total, rescuers made more than 60 trips per day to eliminate fires and to dismantle the ruins of destroyed buildings. In total, more than 50 units of fire and rescue equipment and about 300 people were involved in the DSNS."

About 200 people were rescued and evacuated by rescuers during the fire and demolition of the gutters, the services said, adding that firefighters under the zavalami found the bodies of 8 dead persons and the final information on the victims is currently being specified.

Earlier, in a major development, the Russian Military declares a ceasefire in Ukraine from 07:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron's request. Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy regions will witness the ceasefire that will come into effect at 10 am Moscow time. Peviously, Macron talked to both Russian President and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on phone. The French President had said, "We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians."

Russian state media outlet Russia Today quotes the ministry: “Kyiv’s attempts to accuse Russia of disrupting the humanitarian operation this time are meaningless, control will be carried out with the help of drones.”

#UPDATE | Russian military has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 0700 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron's request



Catch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russian 'terrorists' of having 'no pity even for children'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, "Russian Peace" is trying to suffocate the hero city Mariupol with a humanitarian crisis. The leadership of the state is doing everything possible and impossible to ensure humanitarian corridors."

"It's not easy. Russian terrorists don't keep their word. There is no pity even for children and women, for the wounded. They are shooting up residential neighbourhoods. They are shooting at peaceful people during the evacuation. Even jackals don't behave like this," he said while adding, "We use every minute to strengthen our defence. All efforts are aimed around the clock to ensure the needs of our defenders and defenders."

Image: AP