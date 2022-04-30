Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian FM Lavrov Says There Could Be 'no Winners' In War

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Friday got emotional while speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity” in Ukraine. When asked if he considered Putin a "rational actor", Kirby said, “It’s difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious, mature leader would do that. So I can’t talk to his psychologist. But I think we can all speak to his depravity," CNN reported. Taking a 10 seconds pause, he added, "“It’s hard to square his ... BS that this is about Nazism in Ukraine, and it’s about protecting Russians in Ukraine, and it’s about defending Russian national interests, when none of them, none of them were threatened by Ukraine."