Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian FM Lavrov Says There Could Be 'no Winners' In War

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov on Friday stated that any weapons shipment to Ukraine will be considered as ‘legitimate target’ for Russia. "Because those weapons are to be handed to the regime that is waging a war against its own population, against civilians in the country’s east,” Lavrov said while speaking with Al Arabiya.
They were provided with offensive weapons, including the weapons capable of reaching Russian territory. Military bases were built, including at the Sea of Azov. Dozens of military exercises were conducted, and many of them on Ukrainian soil with Nato assistance. And most of those drills were aimed against Russia’s interests. Therefore, the goal of this operation is to make sure that those plans do not materialise,” he added.
The Australian Olympic Committee on Saturday informed that it will help Ukrainian athletes to resettle in Australia provided they have been victims of humanitarian abuse amid Russian war. “Today I announced that the AOC executive has by circular resolution last week, determined that the AOC will support humanitarian visa applications by Ukrainian athletes and will seek the assistance of you, our member sports, in their settlement requirements,” outgoing AOC President John Coates said, as quoted by The Guardian.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday stated that the attack in Kyiv during the visit of UN chief Antonio Guterres was a brutal violation of the UN. Speaking during his usual nightly address, he added, the violation was 'left without a powerful response.' Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Friday dismantling debris. Zelenskyy also described Mariupol as a "Russian concentration camp."
"They took all these hostages, civilians, women and to try to use them," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the BBC.
Russian Amid the stir over nuclear war comments, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday stated that such an event will never arise as there could be "no winners" in a battle. In an interview with Al Arabiya, he amended his previous warnings of potential nuclear warfare, adding that Russia has "been champions of making pledges by all countries never to start a nuclear war."
The White House is still in conversations about how to approach the Group of 20 summit to be held in November after news reports emerged that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in attendance. The hosts received confirmation Friday that Putin plans to participate in the dialogue. US President Joe Biden suggested that in view of the ongoing war, Russia should be ejected from the G20. "The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20," press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. She further added that it is too early to predict how the summit will look like 6 months from now.
Russian nuclear power company is attempting to take over the nuclear power plant in Energodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian authorities told IAEA that Russia sent 8 experts to the plant on April 29.
⚡️Rosatom attempting to take over Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 29, 2022
Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency on April 29 that Russia’s state atomic corporation sent eight nuclear specialists to the power plant.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Friday got emotional while speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity” in Ukraine. When asked if he considered Putin a "rational actor", Kirby said, “It’s difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious, mature leader would do that. So I can’t talk to his psychologist. But I think we can all speak to his depravity," CNN reported. Taking a 10 seconds pause, he added, "“It’s hard to square his ... BS that this is about Nazism in Ukraine, and it’s about protecting Russians in Ukraine, and it’s about defending Russian national interests, when none of them, none of them were threatened by Ukraine."
British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons returned to Kyiv on Friday, after the country reopened its embassy there. Sharing a photograph of the Union Jack perched high on a mast, the UK official said, “It was a long drive but worth going the distance.” Notably, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called his “special military operation” on Ukraine, Downing Street shifted its embassy from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.
Earlier last week, British PM Boris Johnson confirmed that the team of diplomats returning will include the UK ambassador to Ukraine Melina Simmons, as reported by The Guardian. Regardless, the British PM had also warned that there was a "realistic possibility" the Russian bombardment would continue until the end of next year. In recent weeks, London has intensified its military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine providing heavy weapons including protected mobility vehicles.
