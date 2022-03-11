Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims Ukraine Shelling On Outskirts Of Kharkiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Russia has shared footage of shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. By releasing this video, Russia claims that the Ukrainian forces are hitting the private sector of its own city, Kharkiv. The visuals show military personnel sitting inside a truck and capturing the shelling using the rear mirror of the truck.

The armament used in the video is a multiple rocket launch system that operates from the back of a truck and is based on the MLRS system. The visuals show Russia pointing out that it is Ukraine using heavy armament. Until now, numerous visuals have been shared by the eyewitnesses showing the Russian shelling in the borders of Ukraine, however, this is Ukraine shelling towards its own city.

Earlier, there have been several videos of numerous bombing and missile attacks in Ukraine captured by eyewitnesses and released on the internet. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian armed forces have also released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks.

IOM says 2.5 million people flee Ukraine

It has been 16 days since Moscow began its attack on Ukraine citing ‘threats to freedom’. The International Organization for Migration says 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded more than two weeks ago. IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said in a text message that the figures, taken from national governments, were up to date through Friday morning. He said that more than 1.5 million refugees have gone to neighbouring Poland and that some 116,000 of the refugees are third-country nationals, not Ukrainians.

Joe Biden to announce actions against Russia

US President Joe Biden will announce actions against Russia over the war in Ukraine at 8.45 pm IST. The US has been constantly supplying stinger missiles and other aid to Ukraine. Biden also held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday and highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire and also welcomed the coordinated international response to the crisis.

Additionally, United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday at 8:30 over Russia's claims of US Bioweapons in Ukraine. They are professional liars; What the Russian defence ministry says is blatant lies, said Ukraine Diplomat and Zelenskyy's associate Olexander Scherba on Russia's 'bioweapons in Ukraine' claims.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved bringing 'volunteer' fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow said that the fighters would include those who fought the Islamic State group, a clear reference to the war in Syria. Russian Defense Minister Shoigu has said that more than16,000 volunteers from the Middle East are ready to come to help the DPR and LPR.

Image: AP/Republic World