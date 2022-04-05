Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Leader Claims 267 Ukraine Marines Surrendered In Mariupol

In a major development, at least 267 Ukrainian soldiers from the 503rd battalion of the 36th separate marine brigade of the Naval Forces of Ukraine surrendered in Mariupol, reported TakeToNews on Tuesday. According to the media report, the claim was made by the Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on instant-messaging platform Telegram.

As per Kadyrov's post, those Ukrainian troops who surrendered to Russian troops made the right choice in order to save the "lives of the long-suffering Ukrainian people". The Head of Chechnya said that the 267 Ukraine marines who are currently in Russian captivity are "completely safe".

"This is a very correct and informed choice! I have always turned to the Ukrainian military with a proposal to surrender and, together with the Russian military, to restore order in the country for the sake of the peaceful life of the long-suffering Ukrainian people," as per the Telegram post of Kadyrov. Further, he maintained that the kin of the soldiers no longer need to worry as the officers are in complete safety.

Earlier today, the Russian Defence Ministry announced a green passage for the Ukrainian military, territorial defence battalions and “foreign mercenaries” who are currently battling in Mariupol against the Russian aggression. However, Moscow said that those who want to leave Mariupol "will have to lay down their arms".

Russia also assured to save the lives of all Ukrainians who laid down their arms. However, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has not reacted to the statement released by the Head of Chechnya. Earlier on several occasions, Kadyrov claimed that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation would soon be able to completely free Mariupol from Ukrainian nationalists.

He claimed that most of the Ukrainian cities are already under the control of the Russian army - a claim that the Ukrainian government has dismissed on several occasions.

Zelenskyy forms a delegation for talks with Russia over security guarantees

As the war between Russia and Kyiv entered the 41st day on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Monday, approving the composition of a Ukrainian delegation for talks with Moscow. According to a report by news agency Xinhua, the newly formed delegation will be responsible for the talks with Putin's delegation over security guarantees.

As per the decree, the Ukrainian delegation will be led by 42-year-old David Arakhamia, who is also Ukraine’s top negotiator in peace talks with Moscow. Apart from Arakhamia, advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and six other Ukrainian officials will also be members of the delegation.

Image: AP