Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM Fighter Jet Shot Down By Ukrainian Army; Watch

On March 6, the Ukrainian army shot down a Russian fourth-generation Sukhoi-30SM multirole fighter jet. The Russian Su-30SM shot down by Ukraine's Army can be seen in flames in exclusive footage obtained by Republic Media Network. It's worth noting that the Su-30SM is a multi-role fighter aircraft built for the Russian Air Force by JSC Sukhoi Design Bureau. It's a more sophisticated version of the Su-30MK combat aircraft.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter was developed in response to Russian Air Force requirements. In September 2012, the first Su-30SM fighter developed for the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) flew for the first time. The Su-30SM is a multi-role aircraft that may be used for counter-air, counter-land, and counter-sea missions. It is capable of carrying out electronic countermeasures and early warning missions. Within a fleet of combat aircraft undertaking combined operations, the aircraft also serves as a command and control platform.

The Su-30SM's airframe is constructed of titanium and high-strength aluminium alloys. It is based on the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft, which was created in collaboration between IRKUT and JSC Sukhoi Design Bureau. The cockpit, radar sections, and avionics storage are all located on the fuselage head. The entire aerodynamic form was paired with a thrust vectoring element to obtain high manoeuvrability.

Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier, on Friday, Ukraine's military stated that a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane had been shot down near Volnovakha in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook that the plane's pilots were involved in carrying out devastating bombs on civilians and municipal infrastructure. Notably, roughly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine.

Despite the West's repeated warnings and suspicions about Putin's ill-intentioned invasion of Ukraine, he took action. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had summoned his Russian counterpart to a meeting in order to find a way to end the conflict. On February 24, however, Russian troops launched a military assault against Ukraine, which resulted in heavy shelling and the deaths of almost 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP/Twitter)