Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Artillery Pounds Russian Forces As War Enters Day 26; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 26, Ukrainian forces were seen countering the Russian military forces. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, Ukrainian artillery can be seen attacking Russian positions amid the ongoing war. Meanwhile, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office claimed that on Sunday two civilians were killed and 28 people were injured in Donetsk as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

The DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) on March 21 claimed that two people were killed and 28 others were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the last day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces. The injured also include four children as well, as per the representative office.

The DPR representative office, on Telegram, announced, "Over the past day, two civilians were killed, 28 people received injuries of varying severity ... including four children, as well as two correspondents from China."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that Russian forces are "terrorizing" residents of Ukraine in temporarily occupied territories. The ministry also informed that Russian armed forces store their weapons and equipment in the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Russian forces conducting "forced mobilization measures" in the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which entered day 26, is showing no signs of slowing down. The invasion has caused widespread devastation and destruction, as well as a high death toll among people. Meanwhile, the Russian military gave Ukrainian forces defending the key port of Mariupol the opportunity to lay down their arms and leave the city via humanitarian corridors, but the Ukrainian government promptly rejected the offer. According to the United Nations, about 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine so far to neighbouring countries.

Image: AP/Republic World