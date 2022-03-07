Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Defence Forces Gun Down Russian Jet In Kharkiv; WATCH

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine aggravates, footage emerged of the moment when Ukraine gunned down an alleged Russian jet over Kharkiv. The Russian plane was reportedly a Su-25 fighter, which was hit by Ukrainian Air Defence Forces. As seen in the video the Russian plane bursts into a huge fireball as it is struck by two Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles (SAM).

The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, had earlier that the Ukrainian forces had intercepted the Russian Su-25 fighter. He also informed that the plane was a part of a squadron between five and seven fighter jets that were arbitrarily bombing runs over Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine. The indiscriminate attack by the Russian troops has affected Kharkiv in the most devasting manner days after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

#BREAKING #firstOnRepublic | Russian fighter jet shot down in Kharkiv by Ukraine as Russia-Ukraine war enter Day 12



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/3gxzZ8zGIR — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2022

The dramatic footage showed the sky light up as the Russian plane disintegrated after being hit by two SAMs in quick succession. Ukrainian soldiers cheered at the sight as the burning aircraft fell in bits. The video comes a day after several clips of a Russian pilot who bailed out of his aircraft emerged. It was followed by a video of his detainment by territorial defence units. The videos come as a huge boost to the Ukrainian armed forces, who have continued to put up a sturdy resistance against the Russian onslaught.

Watch more updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here:

Sustained shelling continues in Ukraine

Putin's undeterred rampant bombing campaign has brought the death of hundreds in Ukraine. Meanwhile, intensified shelling has destructed residential and commercial infrastructure in major cities of Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and Sumy. As the Russian offensive continues, the forces have also made significant conquests. On February 25, that is on the second day of the Russia-Ukraine war the invading troops captured Chernobyl nuclear disaster site. As the intense fighting ensure, on March 2, the forces captured Kherson, a major strategic port.

On the other hand, Russia has also racked up notable losses since the beginning of its attack on Ukraine. Last night, Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they have downed overall 44 Russian planes and 44 helicopters in the past 11 days. The Ukrainian Air Command too reported that they had shot down one Su-25 fighter, two Su-24 fighter bombers, two Su-30 SM planes, and three helicopters yesterday alone, Daily Mail reported.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks

In a major breakthrough, Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. The move comes at French President Emmanuel Macron's request. This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke on 'preserving the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants'. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued to call for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine, a request which has been rejected by NATO.

(Image: Republic/AP)