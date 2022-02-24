Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Troops Captures 2 Russian Soldiers As PoWs In Donbass Region

The Ukrainian military captured two Russian soldiers on Thursday after Moscow launched a full-scale operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. The pictures of soldiers were released by the Ukrainian military. "Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701," Ukraine's defence ministry wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, warfare is also actively being pushed by the Ukrainian defence ministry. Notably, hundreds of thousands of civilians have deserted war-torn Ukraine as a result of Moscow's military attacks on several Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Ukrainian government has encouraged its citizens to join the military line in order to support and assist the country at this time of crisis. "Anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces," Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, stated, ANI reported. The statement came after Russia launched military operations in the Donbass region and explosions rocked many Ukrainian cities, including the country's ammunition depot.

Ukraine seeks help from foreign leaders

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested foreign leaders to help secure the country's airspace against Russian attacks. Igor Polikha, the Ukrainian ambassador to India, has also urged India to speak to Russia about the current situation. He expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NATO to strengthen its defence capabilities on its eastern flank

It is pertinent to mention here that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has agreed to bolster its land, sea, and air capabilities on its eastern flank, which is close to Ukraine. NATO ambassadors said in a statement, released after emergency discussions on Thursday, that their forces had boosted their readiness to respond to all scenarios. "We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance," NATO ambassadors said in a statement, as per Sputnik news agency.

Image: Twitter/@DefenceU