Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Slams US, Asserts It Wants To Establish 'American Village'

In a key development, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Friday slammed the United States amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In an interview with Associated Press, Lavrov spoke about the economic sanctions imposed on Russia and asserted that Washington seeks to establish a "unipolar world," which would not be like a "global village" but more like an "American village." Moreover, he added that the United States is influencing the entire Western world.

Furthermore, Lavrov also stated that there are some countries who would not accept American dominance in the "global village." Speaking on the same, he remarked that countries including India, China, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico do not want the United States to dominate them.

"There are players who would never accept the global village under the American sheriff. Countries like India, China and few others clearly don't want Uncle Sam to dominate them," said Sergey Lavrov

Russia presents documents over "US bioweapons labs" in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday presented "evidence" in the form of documents which apparently confirm the cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in the production of bioweapons. The documents dated March 6, 2015, reveal the Pentagon’s direct participation in financing military biological projects in Ukraine, the ministry noted.

“The total US funding for military biological work carried out in the laboratories of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense amounted to 32 million dollars,” said the commander of the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian scientists identified six families of viruses, including coronaviruses, and three types of pathogenic bacteria as part of the project. In addition, the Kharkiv Institute of Veterinary Medicine studied wild birds as carriers of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Russia refuses to comply with ICJ order to stop Ukraine War

On Thursday, Russia has refused the demand of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the war in Ukraine. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the ICJ has a concept of 'consent of the parties,' and there was no such 'consent' to end the war, on Moscow's part.

"No, we cannot take this decision into account. The International Court of Justice has such a concept as 'the consent of the parties.' There can be no consent here," said Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik

Image: AP