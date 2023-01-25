Russia's Lavrov Hails India's Foreign Policy Stand And Economy During His Africa Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his ongoing visit to Africa hailed India's Independent foreign policy approach and said that India is an economic powerhouse and cannot be dictated from abroad.

"Those powerhouses of their respective regions and to the large extent for the world economy as China and India--You cannot ignore them and you cannot dictate to them--that they should develop the way that will continue to enrich the west," said Sergey Lavrov Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Russia has lauded India for its own independent foreign policy. Earlier in September 2022, speaking on the occasion of 'Russian Knowledge Day' with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Lavrov said that India has always been Russia's "one of the key priorities." Further, the longstanding relationship between the two nations since India's independence has been characterised "as the special and privileged strategic partnership."

India on Russia-Ukraine war

The statement comes after India's external affair minister released an official statement on its stand on the Russia-Ukraine war where he said that India "stands with people", reported ANI. The Indian government took the side of its people amid the war between Russia and Ukraine as it was important to see our benefits, and some countries had to come forward first, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on December 9, 2022.