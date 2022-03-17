In a significant development, the Ukrainian troops claim to have inflicted a crushing blow to the Kherson airport, which was seized by Russian soldiers earlier in the conflict. Ukraine reported on Thursday that its soldiers have attacked Kherson airport as part of a counter-offensive aimed at driving Russian troops out of Kyiv and other key Ukrainian cities.

In the early days of the ongoing war, Russia seized the southern port city without any struggle. Control of Kherson allows Russia to reintroduce freshwater supplies to Crimea, which had been shut off by Ukraine following Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula. Furthermore, Ukraine's military announced yesterday that it had initiated a counter-attack in Kyiv and other vital cities, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the US Congress to provide more weaponry and mount economic pressure on Russia.

Overnight, the sound of distant shelling rang across Kyiv's centre, as Ukrainian forces appeared to launch a counter-offensive in the outlying towns of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel, which have been seriously battered by weeks of street warfare and artillery exchanges. On Wednesday, the city and its environments were subjected to an all-day curfew. The Ukrainian military also claimed to have launched an offensive south and east of Mykolaiv, Ukraine's southern port.

Russia-Ukraine War

Moscow has mostly remained silent on combat losses, claiming that the campaign is on track. Furthermore, a Russian bomb demolished the city's main drama theatre, where hundreds of citizens had sought refuge from shelling, according to local officials in the beleaguered southern port city of Mariupol. Officials reported a bomb shelter beneath the theatre was blocked by rubble, and the city had not yet recorded casualties.

Moreover, officials in Rivne, in western Ukraine, have boosted the death toll from an attack on a television tower earlier this week to 21 persons, up from nine on the day of the incident. At least ten persons in line outside a bakery in Chernihiv, Ukraine's northern city, were slain when an artillery fire landed nearby, according to Ukrainian media agencies. They were shot dead by Russian soldiers, according to the US Embassy's Twitter account.

Image: AP