In a key development, Ukraine claims that a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft crashed in Osokorky in Kyiv after it was shot down. The Su-27 aircraft then landed on a house as the pilot ejected but did not make it and the plane crashed directly into the house. The Sukhoi Su-27 is another Russian aircraft that the Ukraine's armed forces claim to have shot down. The visuals show the mangled remains, and one can barely make out that it is a fighter aircraft.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on how Ukrainians are retaliating, Major General Rajan Kochhar (Retd) said, "This is asymmetrical warfare, but at the same time, the Ukrainian armed forces have been resisting well. For the past 8-9 months, the US was giving Ukraine its equipment such as rocket launchers, missiles, and others. So when this kind of situation arrives, Ukraine is going to retaliate as it has weapons, missiles and javelin with them. Thus, one should not consider their opponent weak, as there will also be some casualties on their side."

"The Russian air force is far superior and has outnumbered the aircraft of Ukraine. So, losing a jet is not going to cause them to panic. Where there is a war, one is likely to have 10-15% of their own casualties in terms of their aircraft. This kind of response is expected from the Ukrainian armed forces," Major General Rajan Kochhar (Retd) added.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcends into the third week, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, on Wednesday, informed that combat operations are ongoing in key regions including Nizhyn, Ivanytsia, Trostyanets. The Ukrainian armed forces, meanwhile, continue to retaliate against Russian aggression in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and others as they continue to firmly hold the boundaries of their homeland.

The Defence Ministry also claimed that Russian troops have temporarily captured the settlements of the Chernihiv region and added that they were hiding military equipment inside residential establishments. It also claimed that Russia has lost more than 12,000 troops. According to Ukraine's Defence Ministry, Moscow has lost 317 tanks, 1,070 combat armoured vehicles, 120 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft. The Russian armed forces have also lost 81 helicopters, 482 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, and seven unmanned aerial vehicles.

Image: Republic World