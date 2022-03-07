Ukraine-Russia War: Convoy Of Russian Fuel Trucks Destroyed By Ukrainians In Chernihiv

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine is heightened as the war has entered the 12th day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Missiles and rockets are being fired and the Ukrainian military and residents are resisting the Russian troops. As per the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, a large convoy of fuel trucks of the Russian military can be seen completely destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces near Priluki, Chernihiv region.

The video shows that Russia's fuel trucks can be seen lying on the snow-covered roads. Several trucks are destroyed and a few of them have fallen on the ground. The Russian troops are invading Ukrain from at least three sides. They have been launching missile attacks on residential and administrative buildings as well. According to the latest report by the United Nations Human Rights office, 801 civilians have been wounded until Sunday midnight.

UNHCR says more than 1.7 million civilians flee Ukraine

And as per the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,735,068 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Around 1,027,603 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Around 180,163 people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Hungary. Furthermore, Moldova received 82,762 refugees, Romania 78,977 people from Ukraine. 128,169 people from Ukraine had reached Slovakia and 183,688 Ukrainians have moved to other European countries ever since Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the 12th day of its invasion, Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to permit civilians to flee war-torn Ukraine. However, the Russian armed forces continued to invade Ukrainian cities, reported AP. The recent announcement from the Russian side came after two failed previous ceasefire attempts. Russian Defence Ministry announced that civilians would be allowed to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv and Sumy.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry blamed Russia of interrupting the opening of humanitarian corridors of the evacuations of civilians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insisted that Russian troops continued to attack Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Sumy, Mykolayiv, Volnovas and other places which made it impossible for people to evacuate the places. On the other hand, the third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have started. The meeting comes as an attempt to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people.