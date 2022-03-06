Ukraine-Russia War: Day After Russian Strike, Republic Reports From A Destroyed Zhytomyr

The civilian death toll continues to rise in Ukraine, with Russia stepping up its bombardment of several cities as the invasion enters its eleventh day. On March 5, reports of Russian airstrikes hitting a school in the Ukranian city of Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, came to the fore. On Sunday, March 6, a 5-member team of Republic Media Network visited Zhytomyr to share live updates of the Ukrainian city.

Republic's Shawan Sen reported live from the site of the Russian air bombardment. Visuals from the Ukrainian city saw massive damages of the warzone, where the entire town had been reduced to rubble allegedly by Russian Sukhoi strike.

While no other Indian news channel has been able to reach Zhytomyr, Republic Media Network hosted a live session from the warzone to report true facts for viewers all across the globe. A hotline number was released by our channel to connect directly with Shawan Sen, who currently has the first-hand assessment of the Zhytomyr city. Republic Media's hotline was bombarded with calls from all across the world, with viewers asking their queries, questions related to the destroyed city.

Gauri Shankar speaks to Shawan Sen from Bengal

The first caller namely Gauri Shankar, hailed from Bengal, India. Upon watching the destructive visuals of Zhytomyr, the Indian citizen first asked about the number of schools that have been turned to dust due to the alleged Russian airstrike. Shawan Sen, reported that the Ukrainian goverment hasn't released a consolidated number of schools that have come under attack as of yet.

However, he added that in many places especially in eastern Ukraine in Kharkiv, multiple schools have been turned to rubble. The caller further asked if any Indian was left stranded in the Zhytomyr city. The Republic's crew has received no information about any Indian citizen being trapped in Zhytomyr. However, they asserted that the Indian government is actively evacuating Indians (mostly students) from key cities Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Shapri speaks to Shawan Sen from Delhi

Shapri from the capital city of India, asked where can we as a society collectively contribute to provide humaitarian aid to Ukraine. Senior Editor Sen reported that the war-hit nation is in dire need of humanitarian aid. He confirmed that after assessing and verifying details, Republic Media Network will put out information on modes through which citizens can provide humanitarian aid to the war-hit country. While ending the call, Shapri appealed for Peace through our channel.