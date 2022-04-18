Zelenskyy Appeals To World Leaders To Supply Weapons To Safeguard Ukrainians From Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to the countries to support the war-torn country with advanced lethal weapons in order to fight the Russian aggression. While addressing the nation on Sunday night, he said any delay in the supply of the weapons could affect the lives of lakhs of countrymen. "We are doing everything to ensure defence. We are in constant contact with partners. We are grateful to those who really help with everything they can," Zelenskyy said. "But those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and delay their provision must know that the fate of this battle also depends on them. The fate of people who can be saved," stressed the Ukrainian President.

He said that the Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings and appealed to the world to respond with similar repercussive actions. According to him, the Russian troops have constructed torture chambers and were kidnapping local government officials and representatives. "Torture chambers are built there. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities," he added. Moreover, the President also accused Russian troops of occluding the humanitarian aid, resulting in famine in the country.

In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble. Also, he said that Putin's forces have intensified shelling in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, resulting in the killing of 18 people in the last four days. Besides, more than 100 people were wounded in the attack, he stressed. "This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians," Zelenskyy said. Furthermore, he urged the West and European countries to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow including all major banks and business establishments. Meanwhile, the Russian military has issued a warning to Ukrainian troops wherein they asked Zelenskyy's forces to surrender in the besieged port of Mariupol, else warned them to face consequences.

Russia Ukraine war

It is to mention Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 55 days of the war. After the discovery of the Bucha genocide, the West and Europe echoed for tougher action against the "war criminals".

Image: AP