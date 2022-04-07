Firmly calling for more sanctions against the Russian Federation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged countries around the world to not resort to 'half-measures' in a bid to stop the war. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Zelenskyy stated that sanctions were 'modern state-of-the-art weapons', and the world needs to impose all powerful sanctions against Russia to bring an end to war.

"Sanctions should be like nuclear weapons, they are like modern state-of-the-art weapons. We need to impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions against the Russian Federation. I am grateful to the countries that have imposed it against Russia. Do not pretend as if you're trying to support Ukraine but don't want to lose all economic relations with Russia. Half measures won't work any longer. Half measures are the 'weakness' that the Russian federation can feel," said Zelenskyy.

Need weapons to stop war: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy further asserted that if the world wanted an end to this war, it needed to supply Ukraine with more heavy weapons. He also affirmed that Ukraine's desire for more weapons was only to protect every inch of its territory and drive out the enemy, and not for carrying out any attack on Russian territory.

Discussing the NATO snub over a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the President said, "If you're not able to protect us, give us the means to protect ourselves. Let us use this only on our territory so they don't need to be scared we'll use it on Russia. If the world would like to end this war, it needs to supply us with these heavy weapons. We don't want to conquer any land of Russia, we want these on our land," said the President.

"Without heavy weapons, this war would be more difficult. We'd be repelling their attacks and they'd try again after repairs. Our country, without heavy weapons, would be in a longer war. We are not willing to surrender, without the weapons the war will be a longer process," he added.

He also made it a point to underline that Ukraine needed more weapons to 'protect what is ours', affirming that the country had no plans to attack Russian territory.

“We are not looking to capture Russian territory. We only want what is ours. We will not use weapons to strike Russian cities and territory. We have never used the weapons to attack the Russian federation. We have been using weapons to defend. They are making fake videos,” the Ukrainian President told Arnab Goswami.