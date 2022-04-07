Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russian citizens to demand an end to the Russian invasion of his country. Stressing that international sanctions on Russia are not enough to end the war, he has appealed to the Russians to protest against the same.

In a video message, Zelenskyy said, "Ukrainian men and women killed in Bucha, Irpin and other cities by the Russian troops is the topic of concern for the Russian citizens as to decide if they stand by peace or war".

He stated that if the Russians choose to stand by war then they will lose everything by the end but standing by peace will make them feel slightly less ashamed of Russian troops' activities in Ukraine.

Ukraine's President mentioned that it is a 'crucial time' for the Russians to demand an end to the ongoing war as sanctions alone were not sufficient to stop Putin.

He further informed that they received details stating Russian troops have changed tactics and are killing Ukrainians living on the streets and basements in the captured territory.

Zelenskyy has been appealing for global protests against Russia urging the citizens around the world to take to the streets to stop Putin's invasion of his country.

Russia- Ukraine war

Sparking the biggest war on a European state since World War II, the Russia- Ukraine war entered day 43. Since the war started on February 24, several Ukrainian towns and cities have been destroyed beyond recognition, over 10 million people have been displaced, and hundreds of civilians have been killed.

According to the UN refugee agency, an estimated 3.2 million Ukrainian people have left for neighbouring countries since Putin's forces began military operations in the country.

In a recent update, as Russia intensifies its strikes on the south and east of the country, thousands of people are desperately trying to flee Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The Luhansk regional governor has predicted a larger Russian assault to come and so has urged civilians to “evacuate while it is safe".

Considering the evidence that emerged of potential war crimes committed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the EU and US are preparing to levy new sanctions on Russia. About 300 civilian bodies were found on the streets and in mass graves in Bucha.

(Image: AP)