Zelenskyy’s Adviser Says Ceasefire Impossible While Russia's Attacks On Ukraine Continue

Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych on Friday said that the Russian troops were slowing down advancements. Arestovych said that the Russian troops were taking hits in areas and the remaining were being put to areas they feel confident. The President’s adviser also added that it was impossible to have a ceasefire agreement while the fighting continued.

Responding to Republic Media Network's question in a news briefing as the war enters day 23, Oleksiy Arestovych mentioned the Vienna convention agreement to slam Russia and its offence on Kyiv. “According to the Vienna convention, any negotiations that took place after the 15th year, any negotiations or agreements that were concluded under force are considered invalid from the beginning. There has been a ceasefire, we can't talk about any agreement at all. I understand that as long as there is fighting, it is impossible,” he said.

Furthermore, Arestovych added that the Russian troops were being retreated and the offence has slowed down following heavy defence from the Ukrainian troops. “As for the withdrawal of Russian troops, Russia doesn't withdraw them. But they had six operational directions, now only three. It shows they are draining their strength. So, out of 10 Russian armies, only two remain as operational and strategic formations in Russia, and only one remains in complete immunity,” the President’s adviser said.

“Even from the second, which remained on the territory of Russia, troops are being taken away and thrown elsewhere. But less so. They used 97 battalions of tactical movement in the conflict and a large part of this was completely destroyed. More than 60 per cent is not combatable and the remaining 60 thousand operatable forces and equipment are being sent to areas that seem promising to them,” he said claiming that the Ukraine forces were holding up a heavy defence against the attacking troops.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come as the Russian attacks on Ukraine intensified with each passing day since it began on February 24. The war ensued months of undeterred military build-up along the Donbass region, which Russia's President Vladimir Putin unilaterally identified as independent, effectively annulling the Minsk Accord. The all-out war has killed thousands, further damaging infrastructure worth billions.

Noting the escalating devastation in Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko on Thursday demanded that Moscow must give up its rights granted under the UN Charter, under which Russia currently holds power to veto. His statement came after Moscow defied the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine.

Image: Republic World/ AP