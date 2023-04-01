In Pics: A Round Up Of King Charles Visit To Germany; Addresses German Parliament

Quick links:
Britain's King Charles III visits the Brodowin organic farm in spite of the thunderstorm, in the village of Brodowin, about 80 kilometres, 50 miles, northeast of Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Camilla, Queen Consort, and Germany's first lady Elke Budenbender talking with a Komische Oper Berlin performer, next to Managing Director Susanne Moser.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Britain's King Charles III at the chancellery in Berlin.
Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort visit a farmer's market on Wittenbergplatz square in Germany, as both were on their three-day visit to Germany.
Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey, Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort talk to the vendor of the farmer's market.
Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign the guest book at the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, as Bundestag President Baerbel Bas watches.
Britain's King Charles III speaks in the German parliament Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany in Berlin.
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, listen to the President of the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, Baerbel Bas, in the Bundestag.
King Charles III of Great Britain looks at a cake made especially for his visit to the Brodowin eco-village Germany.