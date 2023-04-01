Last Updated:

In Pics: A Round Up Of King Charles Visit To Germany; Addresses German Parliament

King Charles III became the first monarch to address Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday as part of a high-profile visit by the UK.

UK News
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Britain's King Charles III
1/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles III visits the Brodowin organic farm in spite of the thunderstorm, in the village of Brodowin, about 80 kilometres, 50 miles, northeast of Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. 

The Queen consort Camilla
2/10
Image: AP

Camilla, Queen Consort, and Germany's first lady Elke Budenbender talking with a Komische Oper Berlin performer, next to Managing Director Susanne Moser.

Scholz and UK King
3/10
Image: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Britain's King Charles III at the chancellery in Berlin. 

The Queen consort Camilla and UK Monarch
4/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort visit a farmer's market on Wittenbergplatz square in Germany, as both were on their three-day visit to Germany. 

King and Queen Consort
5/10
Image: AP

Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey, Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort talk to the vendor of the farmer's market. 

King and Queen Consort
6/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign the guest book at the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, as Bundestag President Baerbel Bas watches. 

UK King Charles
7/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles III speaks in the German parliament Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany in Berlin. 

German Parliament
8/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, listen to the President of the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, Baerbel Bas, in the Bundestag.

King Charles
9/10
Image: AP

King Charles III of Great Britain looks at a cake made especially for his visit to the Brodowin eco-village Germany.

King Charles with German soldiers
10/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles III talks with soldiers during his visit to the 130th German-British Pioneer Bridge Battalion military unit in Finowfurt, eastern Germany. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Horror & shock rattle Nashville as mass shooting at The Covenant School kills six

In Pics: Horror & shock rattle Nashville as mass shooting at The Covenant School kills six
In Pics: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan win plea to move from prison to house arrest

In Pics: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan win plea to move from prison to house arrest