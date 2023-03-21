Indian Diaspora Rises In Protest Against Khalistani Attack On Indian High Commission In UK

The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London, after the Commission building was vandalised by pro-Khalistani group. Hundreds of protesters of Indian origin were seen protesting outside the London office. The protestors can be seen chanting patriotic slogans and waving the Indian flag outside the Indian High Commission office in London.

The demonstrations came days after the people carrying the Khalistani flag vandalised the consulate earlier this month. Following the whole ordeal, the Indian Minister of External Affairs summoned the senior most-UK diplomat to talk about the issue. In the Tuesday demonstrations, the Indian patriots were seen dancing and even cheering, sending out a clear message that this kind of disrespect is “unacceptable”. The demonstrations came after instances of pro-Khalistan protestors vandalising Indian consulates started taking place in different parts of the world.

Indians fight back

The Tuesday demonstrations outside the Indian High Commission office in London indicated that the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom is standing tall against the malicious actions of pro-Khalistani groups. After vandalising the Indian consulate in London, it was reported that the pro-Khalistan protestors attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

This prompted sharp condemnation from Indian Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it. In the Sunday incident, the protesters broke the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises.