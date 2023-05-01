Last Updated:

Relics, Rehearsals, And Royal Carriages: UK Prepares For King Charles Coronation | In Pics

With King Charles III's highly-anticipated coronation less than a week away, preparations and royal fervour have taken all over the United Kingdom.

Deeksha Sharma
King Charles coronation
1/10
Image: AP

A couple in England's Hurst village decorates a knitted figure of King Charles III for a local procession to mark the upcoming coronation. 

Stone of Scone
2/10
Image: AP

Scotland's relic Stone of Scone left from Edinburgh for London last week to be a part of the coronation. 

Carriage
3/10
Image: Twitter/@CommonsSpeaker

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle poses with the Speaker's State Coach, which was last used in 1981 for the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer's wedding. 

Carriage
4/10
Image: Twitter/@CommonsSpeaker

The carriage returned to Westminster for this week's coronation for the first time since 2005. 

Queen Camilla
5/10
Image: AP

Heather and David Howarth from the village of Hurst adjust a knitted figure of Queen Camilla for a pre-coronation yarn event on April 21, 2023. 

British army
6/10
Image: Twitter/@BritishArmy

The UK's Armed Forces rehearse ahead of the coronation, which will see around 7,000 personnel taking part in ceremonial processions and services.  

British army
7/10
Image: Twitter/@BritishArmy

One rehearsal took place at the RAF Odiham base on Sunday with the royal event less than a week away. 

Victoria Tower Gardens
8/10
Image: Twitter/@SaveVTG

Preparations were seen in full swing in Victoria Tower Gardens, a public park in London that lies at the south-western corner of the Palace of Westminster.

UK road
9/10
Image: Twitter/@MatthewPFirth

Streets and roads across the United Kingdom have been adorned with national flags and other decorations for the biggest royal event of the year. 

King Charles
10/10
Image: AP

King Charles III will be coronated on May 6 this year in an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey. 

