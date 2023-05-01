Relics, Rehearsals, And Royal Carriages: UK Prepares For King Charles Coronation | In Pics

Quick links:
A couple in England's Hurst village decorates a knitted figure of King Charles III for a local procession to mark the upcoming coronation.
Scotland's relic Stone of Scone left from Edinburgh for London last week to be a part of the coronation.
House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle poses with the Speaker's State Coach, which was last used in 1981 for the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer's wedding.
Heather and David Howarth from the village of Hurst adjust a knitted figure of Queen Camilla for a pre-coronation yarn event on April 21, 2023.
The UK's Armed Forces rehearse ahead of the coronation, which will see around 7,000 personnel taking part in ceremonial processions and services.
One rehearsal took place at the RAF Odiham base on Sunday with the royal event less than a week away.
Preparations were seen in full swing in Victoria Tower Gardens, a public park in London that lies at the south-western corner of the Palace of Westminster.
Streets and roads across the United Kingdom have been adorned with national flags and other decorations for the biggest royal event of the year.