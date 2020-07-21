US House Of Representatives Unanimously Condemns China's Aggression Against India

In a big development, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley. 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Moved by Congressman Steve Chabot and Indian-American lawmaker Ami Bera, the amendment also expressed concern about the growing assertiveness of China in and around disputed areas such as the South China Sea, the LAC and the Senkaky Islands.

The bipartisan amendment stated that China had used the distraction of the COVID-19 crisis to attempt seizing territory in India as well as press territorial claims in the South China Sea. It urged India and China to work towards de-escalating the situation along the LAC. Terming India as a critical democratic partner in the Indo-Pacific region, Chabot expressed solidarity with India while confronting China's "hostile acts of aggression". The amendment noted that China had amassed 5000 soldiers in the months leading up to June 15. It added that India and China had reached an agreement to disengage and de-escalate along the LAC.

India-China faceoff along the LAC

As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash in the Galwan Valley. Both sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings to resolve the situation. After the visit of PM Modi to Ladakh, there has been a lot of progress on disengagement at the LAC.

Meanwhile, the war of word between Congress and BJP has continued unabated. On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi repeated his claim that China had occupied Indian territory. Explaining the extent of China's expansionist vision, he contended that it wanted to damage the PM's 'fake strongman' image. Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was refraining from taking on China to safeguard his cultivated image. Terming this as a 'failed edition' of Gandhi's relaunch, BJP president JP Nadda noted that the video was weak on facts and strong on mudslinging.

