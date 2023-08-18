US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar's PoK And Pakistan Trip Sponsored By Islamabad, Document Reveals

The Pakistani government sponsored the contentious trip of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2022, the annual US House financial disclosure revealed. A notable figure within the Democratic Party, Omar is recognised for her distinct anti-India position on a range of matters.

Her visit to Pakistan took place in April of the preceding year. The financial disclosure indicates that the Pakistani government covered the expenses for the journey, including accommodations and meals, from April 18 to April 24.

While on her visit, Omar participated in dialogues with the then-Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar. The discussions revolved around subjects such as the conflict in Kashmir and the matter of Israel-Palestine.

Omar had meetings with ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and travelled to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a decision that faced criticism from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry, expressed disapproval of Omar's actions by stating that "violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable."

Ilhan Omar's decision to accept sponsorship from the Pakistani government raises questions about her impartiality, especially in light of her subsequent expressions and activities that are critical of India.

Although US congresspersons are allowed to receive travel funding from foreign governments as per the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act (MECEA), they are obligated to reveal such sponsorships in their yearly financial disclosure reports. Omar belongs to the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, which is linked to the Democratic Party led by US President Joe Biden.

Omar's anti-India & anti-Israel agenda exposed

This year Omar announced her choice to abstain from attending a joint address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Congress. Instead, she organised a briefing alongside human rights organizations, focusing on the "record of repression" in India. Additionally, Omar introduced a resolution that denounces human rights violations in India, including transgressions against international religious freedoms, along with human rights violations in the Punjab region.

Her decision to boycott a speech by Israeli President Issac Herzog, coupled with her distinct anti-Israel position, has contributed to her image as a polarising figure. Omar's contentious comments, often criticised for their anti-Semitic undertones, resulted in her removal from the influential US Foreign Affairs Committee.

Not Omar's first foreign-sponsored trip

This is not the first occurrence where Omar's overseas trips have ignited controversy. In the same year, during November, she journeyed to Qatar, with her travel expenses covered by the Qatari government. The Congresswoman's history of provocative statements has garnered attention.

The expenses for the Congresswoman's accommodation and meals during the trip were covered by Doha, as indicated in her annual 2022 report. This information, disclosed in May, did not provide precise details regarding the exact amount Qatar covered. Notably, the itinerary encompassed a visit to the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where she witnessed the US men's soccer team securing a 1-1 draw against Wales in the tournament's inaugural match.

Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first Somali American and the first naturalised citizen of African birth to serve in the United States Congress. Additionally, alongside Rashida Tlaib, she is one of the Muslim women to hold congressional positions.