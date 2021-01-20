Washington DC Gears Up For Inauguration As Biden Is All Set To Be Sworn In As 46th POTUS

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris is all set to take charge as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Washington DC on Wednesday at 8.30 pm IST. The Democrat leaders will be sworn in by US Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the Capitol.

Biden, 78, will take oath on his 127-year-old family Bible held by his wife, Dr Jill Biden. He is expected to speak on the theme of strengthening unity in the States in his inaugural speech, reported AIR News.

READ | Joe Biden's Administration To Focus On Domestic Terrorism After Capitol Riots

Security ramped up

After the recent riots in the US Capitol building, security has been beefed up. US soldiers from Wisconsin and IL National guard have been deputized at the Capitol on January 18, in advance of 59th Presidential inauguration. Around 25,000 National Guardsmen are expected to be involved in security efforts.

READ | Tribal Leaders Oppose Congressman For His Attempts To Derail Joe Biden's Pick

Field of Flags

191,500 US flags & 56 pillars of light placed at National Mall in honour of Americans who can't attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden & VP-elect Kamala Harris, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ | Joe Biden To End Donald Trump's Muslim 'travel Ban' On Inauguration Day

University of Scranton

The University of Scranton illuminated The Class of 2020 Gateway and the Estate in honour of those who lost their lives to COVID-19. Travel restrictions, roadblocks and more than a dozen subway stations have also been closed.

READ | Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Share Inauguration Playlist Featuring Hollywood's A-listers

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Share Inauguration Playlist

The inaugural ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris might have scaled-down, but both Biden and Kamala are ringing in their administration with some empowering music. Just ahead of the inauguration day, Biden and Harris released a 46-song playlist. The 46-track playlist features an eclectic mix of tunes, ranging from classic rock tracks to some peppy pop hits.