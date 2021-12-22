AAP Vs TMC In Goa Polls As Kejriwal Fires 'not Even 1% Vote Share' Salvo At Mamata's Party

The rift within the opposition ranks escalated on Wednesday as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal openly mocked TMC's prospects in the Goa polls due early next year. Both predominantly regional parties have inducted multiple leaders from BJP and Congress in the poll-bound state and launched a full-fledged campaign o oust the Pramod Sawant-led government. While AAP is going solo in the election, TMC has forged an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Contending that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is "not in the race" for the Goa election, Kejriwal told the media in Panaji, "I feel that only you people are giving TMC so much credence. I feel that TMC does not have even one percent vote share as of today. That party has come to Goa three months ago. Democracy does not work like this. In a democracy, you have to work hard, work among the people."

Commenting on the passage of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Delhi CM opined, "There are many ideological and implementation-related issues when it comes to this. There are many problems with the Aadhaar system. You meet many people who don't have an Aadhaar card. Many fake Aadhaar cards are being confiscated. If the Aadhaar system is not proper, how can it be proper to base the electoral roll on this?"

On this occasion, he reiterated that there will be zero tolerance to corruption even at the highest levels of power if AAP forms the government in Goa. Promising an honest government, Kejriwal affirmed, "If any MLA whether he belongs to our party or another party or Minister indulges in corruption, it will not be tolerated. If anyone is involved in any wrongdoing, he will go to jail and the money will be recovered".

Delhi CM & AAP National Convenor Shri Arvind Kejriwal press conference https://t.co/4QgILKuQcq — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) December 22, 2021

Here are AAP's promises for Goa polls:

Every family will receive 300 units of free electricity per month. Once this announcement is adopted, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills

All old/pending bills will be waived off

24/7 uninterrupted power supply

Free electricity for farmers

Goa's youth can get government jobs in a transparent manner

One unemployment youth in every family will get a job

Till the time the unemployed youth doesn't get a job, he will be given a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.3000

80% of private jobs will be reserved for Goans

Families dependent on tourism will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back

Families dependent on mining will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back

Skill university will be opened to create jobs

Resumption of the mining industry within 6 months of government formation

Every woman aged above 18 will receive Rs.1000 per month

Image: PTI