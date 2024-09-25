Published 12:24 IST, September 25th 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Elections LIVE: 24.10% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM, Highest in Reasi

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: A 24.10% voter turnout was recorded till 11 AM in the second phase of polling held on Wednesday. Reasi saw the highest turnout at 33.39%, while Srinagar had the lowest at 11.67%, according to the ECI. Voting, which began at 7 AM, will conclude at 6 PM. Over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates.