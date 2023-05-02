BJP Disrupts Peace; Congress For ‘communal Harmony': DK Shivakumar After Manifesto Release

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been against peace and Congress will ensure communal harmony in Karnataka, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar after releasing the manifesto of the grand old party ahead of the assembly elections slated for May 10. He further stated and promised development initiatives will be taken in the state with equal emphasis on all the regions. Earlier on May 2 Congress released its manifesto, a day after BJP unveiled its ‘Vision Document’.

“We have given a message, BJP though being in the government for the last three years, they have never looked at peace, they have never looked at development. We are looking at communal harmony that is sarva janangada shantiya tota. We have added Kalyan Karnataka, Karavalli Karnataka, Kitu Karnataka and Mysore Karnataka, old Mysore so all the regions will be developed. Bangalore will be brought for a better Bangalore and a global Bangalore.”

When asked on the issue of reservation announced in the manifesto he said, “Already my Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader has explained we want to give reservation to all sections according to their population.”

Congress releases its manifesto for Karnataka elections

The Congress party on Tuesday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10. The manifesto gave five guarantees to the people of the state, which include:

Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households

Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every women head of the family

Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in the BPL family

Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years for unemployed diploma holders

Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses



The other promises of the grand old party are in connection with Public Service, State Education Policy, Public Works, Rural and Uban Development, Agriculture and farming-Farmer friendly programmes, Religious Minorities, Kashmiri Pandits, Law and Justice (Ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI).

