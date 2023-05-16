Congress Win In Karnataka Makes More Muslim Groups Seek Key Cabinet Posts

Days after Congress stormed to power in Karnataka, voices for a key post for Muslims have been growing. Manzur Ziyaee, Chief Mufti of International Sufi Caravan, asked if the community would get Chief Minister's post or Finance Ministry or Home portfolio in the new Karnataka government.

"The country is happy that Congress has won in Karnataka. My Muslim brothers are also celebrating. I was wondering whether Muslims will benefit from the results of the Karnataka elections. Will the Chief Minister or Finance Minister or Home portfolio will be given to the Muslim community?" he asked.

Speaking to Republic, Mufti Manzur Ziyaee said, "You (Congress) care about Lingayats, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah but who will think about Muslims...They always use us and never give us. We are hopeful that this time they will give us something."

His remarks come a day after Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi demanded that Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

"The Congress won because of the Muslims, and now is the time that we should get something in return," he said, adding that the deputy CM should be appointed from the Muslim community. He also demanded five good portfolios in the Karnataka Cabinet for the community.

"We got 15 seats to contest the elections, and nine Muslim candidates have won. In about 72 constituencies, Congress won purely because of Muslims. We, as a community, have given a lot to the Congress. Now it's time we get something in return. We want a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios like Home, Revenue, and Education. It's the responsibility of the Congress to thank us with this," he said.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the Karnataka CM continues. Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are front runners for the top position and both are lobbying for it.

While former chief minister Siddaramaiah is in Delhi, Shivakumar arrived in the national capital Tuesday afternoon. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will hold discussions with party chief Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka. Both leaders are also expected to meet former party chief Rahul Gandhi.