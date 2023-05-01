Kharge Defends Son Priyank's Derogatory Remark On PM Modi, Calls Allegation False

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has defended his son Priyank Kharge over his derogatory statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that triggered a row, by saying that he never said the words, which are being projected as his statement. Kharge strongly refused to accept his son Priyank's statement, despite his statement being caught on camera. Kharge said that whatever is being said is not true at all.

The Congress president, when asked about his son insulting the Prime Minister, said, "No no he never said that, don't put these words in his mouth." He further added that his son Priyank referred to someone else with his words. He described the allegations as false.

Priyank Kharge termed PM Modi a 'nalayak beta'

Notably, his son Priyank Kharge hurled insulting remarks on PM Modi by calling him 'nalayak beta' (worthless son) on camera. Priyank said, while addressing a rally in Karnataka, “The PM had said when he had come to Kalaburgi and asked all of you to not be scared as the son of the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi. But how will this work, if the son is ‘nalayak’.”

Priyank Kharge's remark came days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge termed PM Modi a 'poisonous snake'. However, the Congress president later claimed that his remark was not for Prime Minister Modi and was against the ideology of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo is facing backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP leaders are targeting them for insulting the Prime Minister. In response to Priyank Kharge’s derogatory remarks on PM Modi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reacted by saying, "Congress is allergic to PM Modi since the beginning as he comes from a poor family. Congress cannot digest the fact that someone from a poor family has become the Prime Minister of the country and working for the development of the nation."

BJP's spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, talking to Republic said, “This is the frustration of Congress party as they know that they would be disseminated from Karnataka. It is the trend in Congress party to use derogatory language for people who hold high constitutional posts.”