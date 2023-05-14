Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah: Who Will Be Karnataka CM As The Poster War Erupts

A day after Congress swept the assembly elections in Karnataka after defeating the incumbent BJP, the tussle for the post of Chief Minister has begun in the state. A poster war erupted between the factions of the contenders for the CM’s chair - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Notably, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled for today (May 14) to decide on the name of the next chief minister of Karnataka. After facing a rout in the assembly polls in the state, the outgoing CM Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to the Governor on Saturday (May 14).

The supporters of the CM probables Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar put up posters outside their residences congratulating their respective leaders for becoming the CM of Karnataka on Sunday (May 15). Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s supporters, according to the posters, declared them as the next CM. Moreover, the poster of Zameer Ahmed appointed as the Deputy CM was also seen outside the house of Siddaramaiah. A huge number of supporters gathered and burnt crackers outside the house of Siddaramaiah.

CLP meeting to decide Karnataka CM

A key meeting of the legislative party of the Congress, which consists of senior leaders of the state will take place today at the Shangrila Hotel at around 5.30 pm to decide on the name of the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The winning MLAs from across the state have already arrived in Bengaluru to attend the CLP meeting. Congress leader G Parameshwara said, “Today the first meeting will happen in the evening. We don't know the process set by the high command, if the party leadership thinks that the opinion should be taken from the MLAs, whatever the party decides, we will abide by that.”

In a major turnaround in the southern state of Karnataka, BJP had to face a major loss from Congress. The saffron party after the results were declared in Karnataka could manage to win only 66 seats with Congress sweeping the state and emerging victorious in 135 seats, JDS 19, and others - 4 seats.

