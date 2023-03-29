Will BJP Ally With JDS Post Karnataka Polls? CM Basavaraj Bommai Answers Arnab Directly

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has dismissed all claims on the BJP allying with Janata Dal (Secular) after the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bommai said that there is no arrangement between the BJP and JD(S) and that his party would contest on its own. Dismissing the rumours of partnering with the HD Kumarawamy-led faction, Bommai said that the JD(S) is in fact in talks with the Congress party.

"I want to be very categorically clear that (there is) no sort of arrangement with any party including JD(S). And in fact that there is a rumour that there is an understanding between Congress and JD(S). They had one round of talk, they are going to have another round of talk and our very strong leader Amit Shah himself has said that there is no question of any adjustment with the JD(S). We are going to fight our own battle," Bommai told Arnab. When asked if he would change his mind after the elections citing political scenarios, Bommai said he "will not give any excuse."

Bommai also went after Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah alleging that they both baggage of corruption and thus have no moral right to accuse the state government of indulging in corruption. The Karnataka CM also confidently predicted that the BJP would return to power "with thumping victory" and break the curse of alternative governments.

Karnataka elections 2023

The poll schedule for the Karnataka elections was announced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday, March 29. The polls will be held in a single phase scheduled for May 10 while the results will be declared on May 13 after counting votes for the 224-seat Karnataka assembly.