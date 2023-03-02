Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma's MP Drops Huge Alliance Hint To Arnab; 'mandate Is For NPP+BJP'

As the counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections is underway, NPP MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi hinted at making an alliance with the BJP in the state. The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the mandate for NPP includes BJP.

Further, Wanweiroy Kharlukhi said, "NPP never speak against BJP, they tried to project themselves honest." According to sources, the National People's Party (NPP) is in talks with United Democratic Party (Meghalaya) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per the early trends, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's NPP is leading in 24 out of a total of 59 seats so far. Here are the latest numbers as of 12 PM:

NPP: 24

BJP: 7

UDP: 9

TMC: 4

Congress: 5

Others: 10

Earlier, Meghalaya CM in Tura said that the NPP will keep its options open to form a stable government. "We are happy to see the trend is in line as we expected to get more seats than we received last time,” Sangma said according to news agency ANI.

Meghalaya CM meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night at a hotel in Guwahati. "Sangma was in Guwahati last night and Sarma, his friend, came and visited him at the hotel. They had a one-to-one meeting," a source told PTI.

It is worth noting that BJP and NPP ran the government in Meghalaya for the last five years as a part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). However, both parties left each other's hand ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Assam CM on Tuesday evening claimed that there will be no hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, and the BJP and its partners will form governments with an absolute majority in all three states.

"No NEDA members will enter into any alliance with either the Congress or the TMC," Sarma claimed, adding that the next Meghalaya Chief Minister will be decided after considering the number of seats won by the BJP.