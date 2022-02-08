With days for the Uttarakhand assembly elections numbered, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, sitting alongside the party's CM face for the state, retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday. In the exclusive conversation with the channel's Executive Editor (Politics) Aishwarya Kapoor, Kejriwal said that AAP, unlike other political parties in the fray, was worried about the people's issues.

"We don't know how to do politics, we know how to work on issues. In case you have to get schools, hospitals made, electricity set up, contact Arvind Kejriwal. If you want to politicise things, call those people," the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister said.

'AAP asking votes on basis of real issues'

During the exclusive conversation, Kejriwal said that he is asking for votes in the party's favour on the basis of the issues. "We tell them that we have got made schools, colleges, and hospitals in Delhi, we will get them made here in Uttarakhand as well. Just vote for us." The AAP leader added, "Which party in your opinion is asking for votes on the real issues? Which other party is saying that vote for us, we will get you electricity and that too free of cost?"

Agreeing with Kejriwal, AAP's CM face Kothiyal said that he was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party as well. "Both the parties approached me, probably they were impressed by my style of working but I did not like BJP's style of working. I wanted to join a party that had proved itself elsewhere on the issues that Uttarakhand faces, and therefore, decided to join AAP."

'Difficult to estimate vote share of a new party'

Republic and P-MARQ are conducting a running Opinion Poll on the mood of the voters and who the larger mandate is likely to swing in favor of. The most recent Opinion Poll that was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP is expected to win 0-2 seats.

When asked about the predictions of the Opinion Poll, Kejriwal rejected the data saying, "It is difficult to estimate vote share of a new party." Citing the example of Delhi, the AAP supremo said," We formed the party in 2012, and fought the Delhi elections in December 2013. In November, the Opinion Poll projected us to win 6-7 per cent seats. However, in elections, we won 28 seats in total and formed the government."

Why vote for AAP?

Kejriwal addressed the fix of the people of Uttarakhand- 'Who to vote for?' "Why should I vote for Congress, why should I vote for BJP, they do not have any agenda. AAP is saying that vote for us, we will establish schools for you. We will improve the healthcare infra. We will make sure electricity reaches all districts and that too free of cost. Only AAP can deliver on these promises." the AAP supremo said, underlining that Congress was given 10 years and so was BJP, and even AAP deserves time.

The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take phase in a single phase on February 14.