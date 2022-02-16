Last Updated:

Punjab Elections: Ex-PWC Chief Manisha Gulati Attacked By Miscreants After Joining BJP

After Punjab Women Commission (PWC) chairperson Manisha Gulati joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, she was allegedly attacked by a few unidentified people.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI


Just two days after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Punjab Women Commission (PWC) chairperson Manisha Gulati was allegedly attacked by a few unidentified miscreants late last night in Chandigarh. Speaking to Republic TV. the newly-inducted BJP leader has claimed that the attack took place while she was visiting a temple with her son on Tuesday. 

Reportedly, two unidentified miscreants arrived at the spot on a bike and started pelting stones at her car, however, Gulati and her son escaped unhurt and directly reported the incident to the police. While the miscreants managed to flee away from the spot, a case has also been registered by the Chandigarh Police in the matter.

No official statement has been issued so far regarding the incident.

Attack comes two days after Gulati joined BJP

Notably, the incident came in just two days after Manisha Gulati had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Punjab BJP in charge and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday. Following her big move ahead of the Punjab elections, the ex-PWC chairperson, who is said to be a close aide of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, slammed the Congress party for ill-treating her and said that it was one of the reasons for her to join BJP. 

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the same, she also said that she was disrespected by the Congress when she went to meet CM Charanjit Singh Channi and it left her hurt and upset. 

Gulati's #MeToo allegations

Notably, Manisha Gulati came into the limelight after she raised the #MeToo allegations against CM Charanjit Singh Channi last year. The incident dates back to May 2021 when she threatened to go on hunger strike if the state government fails to provide clarification on the harassment allegations levelled by a woman IAS officer against CM Channi. Later, she dropped her plan to protest against the state government after she was claimed to have been assured by the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on receiving a reply on her notice. 

Image: ANI

