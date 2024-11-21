Published 00:03 IST, November 25th 2024
Top Birdwatching Destinations In India
India boasts thousands of bird species and a diverse natural landscape, making it a bird watcher's paradise, especially during winter. Here's the list of places
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Lava Valley in Darjeeling's Eastern Himalayan foothills offers diverse birding opportunities, including Satyr Tragon and Rusty-Belleted Shortwing, best observed from October to April./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
Established in 1968, the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, located near Karnala Fort, is a popular bird watcher and hiker destination, offering historical attractions and ideal viewing times./ Image: Instagram
Advertisement
3/7:
Chilika Lake Sanctuary, India's east coast bird sanctuary, attracts visitors from Iran, Siberia, and Central Asia, best bird watching from November to February./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
Bharatpur National Park, now Keoladeo National Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and avifauna sanctuary with diverse habitats, 366 bird, 379 floral, 50 fish, 13 snake, 5 lizard, 7 amphibians./ Image: Instagram
Advertisement
5/7:
Pangot, a picturesque Uttarakhand hamlet, is renowned for its exotic bird life, attracting numerous species during winter, making it a popular photography destination./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Srirangapatna's largest, features six small islands for bird watching, boating, and nature photography, offering stunning scenery from December to February./ Image: Instagram
Advertisement
7/7:
Sattal, a picturesque destination with seven fresh water lakes, abundant nature, migratory birds, and panoramic vistas, is a paradise for nature buffs and bird watchers./ Image: Instagram
00:03 IST, November 25th 2024