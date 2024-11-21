sb.scorecardresearch
Pongat, West Bengal

Published 00:03 IST, November 25th 2024

Top Birdwatching Destinations In India

India boasts thousands of bird species and a diverse natural landscape, making it a bird watcher's paradise, especially during winter. Here's the list of places

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lava Valley in Darjeeling's Eastern Himalayan foothills offers diverse birding opportunities, including Satyr Tragon and Rusty-Belleted Shortwing, best observed from October to April.

Established in 1968, the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, located near Karnala Fort, is a popular bird watcher and hiker destination, offering historical attractions and ideal viewing times.

Chilika Lake Sanctuary, India's east coast bird sanctuary, attracts visitors from Iran, Siberia, and Central Asia, best bird watching from November to February.

Bharatpur National Park, now Keoladeo National Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and avifauna sanctuary with diverse habitats, 366 bird, 379 floral, 50 fish, 13 snake, 5 lizard, 7 amphibians. 

Pangot, a picturesque Uttarakhand hamlet, is renowned for its exotic bird life, attracting numerous species during winter, making it a popular photography destination.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Srirangapatna's largest, features six small islands for bird watching, boating, and nature photography, offering stunning scenery from December to February.

Sattal, a picturesque destination with seven fresh water lakes, abundant nature, migratory birds, and panoramic vistas, is a paradise for nature buffs and bird watchers.

